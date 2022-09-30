Japan interested in cooperation with Armenia’s TUMO Center for Creative Technologies

In Tokyo, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan met with Taro Kono, Japan’s Minister for Digital Transformation.



Welcoming the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, the minister informed about his visit to Armenia in 2018, noting that he was impressed by Armenia’s high-tech development. The Japanese expressed interest in cooperation with the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.



The Deputy Speaker presented the ongoing developments in Armenia and informed that our country is interested in close cooperation in the field of high technologies, including artificial intelligence and cyber security.



Hakob Arshakyan noted that there is a significant untapped potential in terms of developing economic relations.



The parties attached importance to the establishment of branches of Japanese companies in Armenia, which would provide an opportunity to develop cooperation between the two countries.



A number of issues related to the development of cooperation between Armenia and Japan in the fields of innovation, science and technology were also discussed.