Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan to meet in Geneva on October 2

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Ararat Mirzoyan and Jehun Bayramov will meet in Geneva on October 2, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

“Despite Azerbaijani provocations, the Armenian side will participate in the meeting. Thus, statements of Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that Armenia is attempting to disrupt the negotiations are groundless,” the Spokesperson said.

“Armenia demonstrates a constructive approach in achieving lasting peace in South Caucasus as before and expects the same from Azerbaijan,” Hunanyan added.