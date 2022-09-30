Catholicos Karekin II planning another meeting with ex-Presidents of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, is planning another meeting with the ex-Presidents of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, Father Yesai Artenyan, Director of the Information Center at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, said on social media.

Yesterday the Catholicos held a meeting with Levon Ter-Petrosyan, the first President of Armenia.

The Catholicos held the first meeting with the former Presidents of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan and former President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan on September 22.

The discussions focused on the situation in Armenia. It was decided to continue the meetings.