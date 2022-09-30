Artsakh FM meets California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino and Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian

On September 29, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Los Angeles with California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino and California Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian.

Issues related to the Artsakh-California relations and the current situation in Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to Anthony J. Portantino and Adrin Nazarian for their multi-year principled and objective position and adherence to universal values.

Mayor of the City of Glendale Ardashes (Ardy) Kassakhian, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan and representatives of the Hay Dat participated in the meeting.