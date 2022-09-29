Yerevan considers building an alternative road to Zvartnots Airport

Yerevan City Hall considers constructing an alternative road to Zvartnots International Airport. The issue was discussed today at Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan’s meeting with Paolo Spantigatti, Director of the Armenian Office of the Asian Development Bank.

The parties discussed the joint projects and outlined the upcoming tasks.

In particular, reference was made to the Jrvezh bus station, where it is planned to build a gas and diesel fuel filling station, a bus washing station, as well as install a new asphalt and concrete cover for outdoor bus parking.

The community is also considering the construction of a new depot for the new buses being acquired, as well as the construction of an alternative road to the airport and the possibility of offloading traffic on Shirak Street.



Mayor Sargsyan expressed his willingness to continue cooperation, including in new sectors of the city economy.

Paolo Spantigatti, for his part, noted that the bank is ready to be a partner and supporter of the municipality, participating in new projects to make Yerevan more livable.