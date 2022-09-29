US engaging at multiple levels to reinforce the need to de-escalate the situation: Ned Price on Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions

The United States is engaging at multiple levels, through multiple channels, to reinforce the need to de-escalate the situation, Spokesperson for the Department of State Ned Price said at a daily briefing.

Asked why US Special Representative for the South Caucasus negotiation Philip Reeker did not participate in the meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani officials at the White House, Price said: “Ambassador Reeker has been actively engaged with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts. He was, of course, up in New York City last week with us, with the Secretary. He took part in the trilateral meeting we had with Armenia and Azerbaijan. He’s recently been in the South Caucasus, meeting in person with senior officials there. So he’s been deeply engaged in this.”

“Secretary Antony Blinken has engaged with his foreign minister counterparts. The Secretary has also engaged at the leader level with Armenia and Azerbaijan. So we are engaging at multiple levels, through multiple channels, to reinforce the need to de-escalate and to disengage,” the Spokesperson said.

Earlier this week US President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan hosted a meeting between the Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan and the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev at the White House.