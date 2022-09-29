Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council briefs Pentagon official on Azerbaijan’s latest aggression

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with Deputy Defense Secretary Laura Cooper at the US Department of Defense.

At the meeting, Grigoryan presented in detail the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of Armenia on September 13 and its consequences.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations. In particular, the sides emphasized the work aimed at increasing the democratic management, transparency and accountability of the Armenian Armed Forces.