In Syunik, U.S. Ambassador meets families affected by the mid-September Azerbaijani attacks

While in Syunik, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne met with displaced families and others who had been affected by the mid-September attacks, the Embassy informs.

They discussed the challenges people in the region face and ways to address their urgent needs.

Ambassador Tracy also toured the village of Akner which had been damaged by Azerbaijani shelling. Ambassador Tracy underscored the continued U.S. support for Armenia’s sovereignty.

On Wednesday, Ambassador Tracy met with Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan to learn first-hand how the mid-September attacks impacted the people of Syunik and discussed the humanitarian needs.

“As Secretary Blinken said in his Independence Day statement, the United States will continue to support the Armenian people’s democratic aspirations, sovereignty, and security,” the US Embassy said.