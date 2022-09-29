Azerbaijan’s latest attack a clear contempt for calls of the international community – Armenia MFA

Azerbaijan’s latest attack is a clear contempt for the calls made by the international community to maintain the ceasefire, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On September 28, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan illegally deployed in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, once again grossly violated the ceasefire regime and opened fire in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, using mortars and large-caliber rifles. Three Armenian soldiers were killed in the attack.

“The new provocation undertaken by Azerbaijan, which is the continuation of the large-scale aggression against the territorial integrity of Armenia launched on September 13, is a clear contempt for the calls made by the international community and the member states of the UN Security Council to maintain the achieved ceasefire regime. This reaffirms the concerns of the Armenian side that Azerbaijan is going to continue its policy of use of force and maximalism,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Moreover, it added, Azerbaijan’s similar provocation aims to disrupt the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries, which is being discussed.

“In the current situation, we urge the international community to put pressure on the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan by taking effective steps and launching appropriate mechanisms to strictly maintain the ceasefire regime, to leave the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and prevent new aggressions,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“The Republic of Armenia will continue to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all means defined by the UN Charter,” it concluded.