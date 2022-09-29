Azerbaijan trying to prevent supply of weapons to Armenia – PM Pashinyan

Azerbaijan’s aggression is aimed at disrupting the reforms in Armenian Armed Forces and preventing the supply of weapons to Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

The comments come after thee Armenian troops were killed in fresh Azerbaijani attack when doing engineering work on Wednesday, September 28.

“The engineering work was being carried out in the territory of Armenia, and the Azerbaijani units are also positioned in the territory of Armenia. This is the continuation of the attack, Armenia’s territory is invaded, and our position is unequivocal – the Azerbaijani armed forces should be withdrawn from the territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s provocations aim at disrupting large-scale reforms in the Armenian armed forces.

Unfortunately, he said, Azerbaijan has succeeded in its relations with our partners. “Wherever possible they are trying to prevent the supply of weapons and ammunition to Armenia. We have cases when the payments have been made, but the weapons have not been delivered, including by partner countries,” PM Pashinyan said.

We must make a thorough analysis of the situation, the Prime Minister said, adding that all this is being done with a far-reaching goal of making us refuse from our statehood, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Notwithstanding all factors we are resolute to defend our independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

Pashinyan said active work is under way with all international partners. “As a responsible member of the international community, we accept and agree with all the calls to solve issues in a diplomatic and peaceful way. But, as we see, Azerbaijan continues to resort to aggressive actions,” the Prime Minister said, noting that the deployment of an international monitoring mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border could be a solution, be it a UN Security Council, OSCE or any other international mission.