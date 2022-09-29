Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Delivers lecture at the University of California

On September 28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan delivered a lecture on “The Foreign Policy of Artsakh and the State-Building Process” in the University of California.



Before the lecture, the Minister stressed that during all his foreign visits he sought to have meetings in various scientific and educational institutions, taking into account the mutual benefit of such meetings.



At the end of the meeting, the Minister answered the questions of the teaching staff and students, expressed his gratitude for the sincere and interesting discussions.