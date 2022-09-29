PoliticsTop

Armenian PM, CSTO chief discuss the results of monitoring mission

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 29, 2022, 17:49
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Stanislav Zas, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

The latter presented information about the work of the operative group of the CSTO monitoring mission in Armenia.
 

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 29, 2022, 17:49
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button