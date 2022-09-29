Armenian FC Urartu midfielder Garnik Minasyan named into The Guardian’s list of 60 best young talents in world football

FC Urartu’s Garnik Minasyan has been listed among The Guardian’s “Next Generation 2022” – the shortlist of 60 of the best young talents in world football.

Minasyan has been named alongside 59 other emerging stars, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich prodigies. 2021 UEFA champions league winner Kai Havertz, 2020 European Championship winner Gianluigi Donnaruma, and 2022 UEFA champions league winners Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes have been a few of the many players to be named to the “Next Generation-2022” list.

According to The Guardian, “Minasyan is a complete, elegant box-to-box midfielder who has the ability to control a game with his technique and reading of the game.”

“Great vision, clever positioning, a good passing range and cool finishing are some of the attributes you notice when watching him in action. According to local media, scouts from France and Belgium have travelled to track his progress so it seems it is only a matter of time before he moves abroad,” The Guardia quotes football scout Artur Petrosyan as saying.

Arsen Zakharyan (Class of 2020) and Vahan Bichakhchyan (Class of 2016) were two other ARmenian players included in The Guardian’s list in previous years.