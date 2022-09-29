Affected by damage in Gegհarkunik province, Dutch Ambassador to Armenia says

Affected by damage in Vardenis, Sotk and Kut communities in Gegharkunik province today, AMbassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers said in a Twitter post.

“Visit with diplomatic community to observe destruction of civilian infrastructure of recent attacks in these Armenian villages. Hope the families concerned can soon resume their lives,” the Ambassador said.

More than 30 representatives of diplomatic corps accredited to Armenia visited the settlements of Gegharkunik province affected by recent Azerbaijani aggression. The visit was organized by the Ministry of Territorial Administration.

In Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor, 192 residential buildings were damaged, 60 of them were destroyed as a result of the aggression unleashed shortly after midnight on September 13.

In addition to residential buildings, outbuildings, livestock buildings, agricultural property, administrative buildings and guest houses were also damaged.

Vehicles, including ambulances, were hit. There were power outages in the areas affected by the shelling.

Last week representatives of diplomatic missions visited the city of Jermuk, which was heavily damaged in Azerbaijani shelling.