UEFA Nations League: Ireland 3-2 Armenia

The Republic of Ireland survived relegation to Group C in the Nations League after a dramatic 3-2 win over Armenia.

The hosts needed to avoid defeat to stay up and led 2-0 after strikes from John Egan and Michael Obafema.

Stephen Kenny’s side however collapsed late on and conceded two goals in three minutes to Artak Dashyan and Eduard Spertsyan.

They did however retake the lead through a stoppage time Robbie Brady to ensure their place in Group B in the next series of the competition with seven points.

Armenia, who finished the game with nine men after red cards for Dashyan and Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, are relegated with three points from six games.