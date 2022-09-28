Armenia’s Human Rights Defender briefs ECtHR President on consequences of Azerbaijani attack

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan held meetings with the President of the European Court of Human Rights Róbert Spanó. ECtHR Judge Armen Harutyunyan also participated in the meeting.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity of the meeting, the Defender emphasized the importance of the work and cooperation with international partners. Ms. Grigoryan presented the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression and military attack, and emphasized the importance of protecting and guaranteeing human rights in the context of serious security threats.

Kristinne Grigoryan referred to the competence of the Human Rights Defender to act as a third party in the cases related to Armenia examined at the ECtHR and the work carried out by the Defender’s Office in that direction.

The Defender also presented to the President of the Court the ad hoc report on the consequences of Azerbaijan’s military attack on Armenia, in which, the cases of torture, inhuman or humiliating treatment recorded during the Azerbaijani military attack were analyzed.

Róbert Spanó presented the statistics of the cases against Armenia in the ECtHR, referring to the main violations recorded and the measures that must be taken by the State in that direction.

The President of the ECtHR underlined the importance of cooperation with the Defender’s Office within the Court’s activities and the collection and provision of the recorded information by the Defender.