Armenia’s Ambassador hands credentials to Estonian President

On September 27, newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Estօnia Hovhannes Igityan (residence: Vilnius) presented the Letters of Credence to President of Estonia Alar Karis.

President Karis congratulated Ambassador Igityan and expressed confidence that his diplomatic mission will serve for the further development of the Armenian-Estonian relations and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The interlocutors highlighted the importance of the friendly relations between the two peoples based on common values and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Ambassador Igityan also touched upon the recent aggression of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia and the consequences of the aggression, as well as the recurrent violations of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan afterwards.

Expressing his gratitude to President Karis for a statement on the Azerbaijani aggression, the Ambassador urged for a targeted condemnation of the Azeri aggression.