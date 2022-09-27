US Senators to introduce bipartisan resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez and senior member Marco Rubio are set to introduce a bipartisan resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression and calling for a halt to all military aid to Azerbaijan, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

On Monday Congressional Armenian Caucus co-chair Jackie Speier (D-CA) introduced legislation condemning Azerbaijan’s war crimes against Armenia and Artsakh, calling on the US to explore sanctions and petition international tribunals to carry out appropriate investigations.

Rep. Speier’s measure followed the introduction earlier this month of H.Res.1351, spearheaded by Rep. Schiff and Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders, calling for an immediate end to US aid to Azerbaijan, and condemning President Aliyev’s unprovoked attack against Armenia and Artsakh. The measure currently has 44 cosponsors.