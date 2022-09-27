Two years after the 44-day Artsakh War

Two years ago today Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against the Republic of Artsakh. In the early hours of September 27 the Azerbaijani units launched military actions along the entire length of the line of contact with Artsakh, employing the whole arsenal at their disposal.

In response, Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh introduced martial law and total mobilization.

Azerbaijan was heavily supported by Turkey throughout the hostilities. The latter recruited mercenary terrorists from Syria to fights against the Armenian forces. The fact was confirmed by international organizations and officials from different countries. Two Syrians were eventually captured and sentenced to life in Armenia.

During the 44 days of fighting the parties agreed to cease the hostilities thrice with the mediation of the Minsk Group co-chairing countries – Russia, France and the US, but failed to abide by the ceasefire.

Heavy fighting continued until November 9, when the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan adopted a statement on ceasefire. Under the document, Russian peacekeeping forces were deployed all along the line of contact.

According to latest update, 3 825 people were killed as a result of the hostilities.

Two years after the war Azerbaijan does not give up is expansionist aspirations. Shortly after midnight on September 13 the Azerbaijani forces unleashed a large-scale attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia, targeting not only military objects but also civilian infrastructure. At least 207 people were killed or are missing as a result of the offensive, over 20 servicemen have been taken captive.