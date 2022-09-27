Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border relatively stable – MoD

As of 09:00, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, no change in the situation has been recorded, Spokesman for the Defense Ministry Aram Torosyan said.

Shortly after midnight on September 13 the Azerbaijani forces unleashed a large-scale attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia, targeting not only military objects but also civilian infrastructure. At least 207 people were killed or are missing as a result of the offensive, over 20 servicemen have been taken captive.

The ceasefire has been generally holding since the parties reached an agreement with the mediation of international partners in the evening of September 14.