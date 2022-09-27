Inadequate responses to the aggressor and the target of aggression lead to new crimes, Armenian FM says

Inadequate, equating responses to the aggressor and the target of aggression lead to new crimes, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with visiting Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

During a meeting in Yerevan, the Armenian Foreign Minister briefed his Greek counterpart on the situation in the South Caucasus, including the consequences of the recent aggression of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

“We stress the importance of the appropriate and adequate response of the international community to the maximalist and criminal aspirations of Azerbaijan against stability and peace. Inadequate, equating responses to the aggressor and the target of aggression lead to new crimes. In this context, we value the position of friendly Greece regarding the resulting situation,” Minister Mirzoyan said.

“It is clear that the consequences of the aggression should be eliminated, i.e. first of all, the Azerbaijani armed forces must withdraw from the sovereign territory of Armenia, the Armenian prisoners of war must be repatriated and the ceasefire regime must be fully observed. At the same time, the international community should prevent perilous steps and possible new aggressions of Azerbaijan through clear actions and mechanisms,” he added.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted hat two years after the war the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unsettled, because the core issues of the conflict have not been resolved.

He emphasized once again that as a responsible member of the international community, Armenia rejects the approach of resolving issues through the use of force and the threat of use of force, and reaffirms commitment to establish peace and stability in the region through peaceful negotiations.