Azerbaijan’s aggression a threat to Armenia’s democracy, Security Council Secretary says at Carnegie Foundation

On a working visit to Washington, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with incumbent and former American officials, ambassadors, members of the Carnegie Foundation and other analytical centers.



Grigoryan presented the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia and its consequences, pointing out that with such a move, Baku invaded the sovereign territory of Armenia and threatens Armenian democracy. The Secretary of the Security Council emphasized Yerevan’s determination to continue on the path of democracy.



Grigoryan also referred to gross violations of international humanitarian law by Azerbaijan and the facts of targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure.



A wide range of issues on bilateral Armenian-American agenda were discussed at the meeting.