Pashinyan, Macron to meet in Paris

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 26, 2022, 13:40
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for the French Republic on a working visit.

The meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of France Emmanuel Macron will take place in the Élysée Palace this evening.

