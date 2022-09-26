Home | All news | Politics | Pashinyan, Macron to meet in Paris PoliticsTop Pashinyan, Macron to meet in Paris Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 26, 2022, 13:40 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for the French Republic on a working visit. The meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of France Emmanuel Macron will take place in the Élysée Palace this evening. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 26, 2022, 13:40 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print