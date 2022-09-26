Armed forces should be withdrawn to positions they held prior to the outbreak: UK’s stance on Azerbaijan’s aggression

The armed forces should be withdrawn to the positions they held prior to this outbreak of hostilities, the UK Embassy in Armenia said in comments to 1lurer.am.

“The UK Government has been clear, including in our intervention at the OSCE in Vienna, that armed forces should be withdrawn to the positions they held prior to this outbreak of hostilities. Diplomacy is the only way to resolve conflict,” the British Embassy said.

“We have always condemned the targeting of civilian areas in all conflicts. Our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives or were injured as a result of the recent violence,” the Embassy added.

It was noted that the UK Government welcomes the return of prisoners of war and the remains of the deceased and strongly encourages the parties to undertake discussions to secure the return of all remaining prisoners of war and the remains of the deceased.

“Reports of torture are extremely concerning and require thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities,” the Embassy said.