At least 6 killed as gunman opens fire in Russia’s Izhevsk

At least sox were killed and twenty were injured as a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Izhevsk, Russia.

There are children among the victims.

Ambulance and security services have arrived on the scene in the city of Izhevsk.

The shooting took place at school number 88, with almost 1 000 pupils and 80 teachers.

According to the Russian Emergency Service, the gunman killed himself and the motive for the shooting is unclear.