Any change of borders and geopolitical situation in the region inadmissible, Iran’s Foreign Minister says

On September 24, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian within the framework of the UN General Assembly 77th session in New York.



Minister Mirzoyan presented the details of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, particularly emphasizing the need for the immediate withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia as well as the elimination of the consequences of the aggression. Referring to the importance of the international community’s appropriate and adequate response to the maximalist policy of Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the principled position of the Iranian side regarding the current situation and its resolution.



Hossein Amir-Abdollahian noted that Iran considers any change of borders and geopolitical situation in the region inadmissible.

Both sides emphasized the importance of resolving the issues through peaceful negotiations.



During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries commended the high level of Armenian-Iranian relations based on centuries-old friendship. The importance of joint efforts aimed at enriching the bilateral agenda, especially in the spheres of energy, information technology, agriculture, tourism, transport, and infrastructure was highlighted.