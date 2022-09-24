Mechanisms for UN’s increased involvement in establishing stability in the South Caucasus discussed

On September 23, in New York, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation resulting from the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. Minister Mirzoyan considered the numerous violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces as inadmissible, stressing that they should receive adequate assessments.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia highlighted the need for targeted and clear condemnation of the aggressor by the international community, noting that non-targeted responses provide fertile ground for new Azerbaijani aggressions. In this context, the Armenian side emphasized the targeted assessments delivered during the urgent session of the UN Security Council.

Views were exchanged on possible mechanisms for increasing the involvement of the United Nations for establishing stability in the South Caucasus.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Rosemary Dicarlo also discussed issues related to the agenda of Armenia-UN cooperation and democratic reforms in Armenia.