 Artsakh FM discusses social-economic development of the Republic with Hayastan Fund executives

On September 23, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Los Angeles with Chairperson of the Armenia Fund USA Maria Mehranyan and senior staff members of the structure’s Board.



Issues related to the social-economic development of Artsakh and the current situation in the region were discussed during the meeting.



Minister Babayan highly appreciated the Fund’s contribution to the development and prosperity of Artsakh, noting that Hayastan All-Armenian Fund had taken an active part in a range of strategically important projects implemented in Artsakh.



Archbishop Pargev Martirosian, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan participated in the meeting.