Japan to lift restrictions on foreign tourists

Japan will open its doors back up to vaccinated foreign tourists, after more than two years of closed borders due to the Covid pandemic, the BBC reports.

Tourists will be able to visit the country without a visa, and will no longer need to go through a travel agency, from 11 October.

A cap on daily arrivals will also be lifted.

Visitors will still need to prove their triple vaccination status and submit a negative Covid test result to enter.

The anticipated influx of travellers will be a welcome boost to government and local businesses, and comes as the Japanese yen has slid to its slowest point against the US dollar in six months.

“Japan will relax border control measures to be on par with the US,” said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The country has allowed visitors since June, but they had to be part of tours.