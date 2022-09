On September 23, Fly Arna airline started operating flights on Yerevan-Sochi-Yerevan. The flights will be operated three times a week: on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan flights will be operated 14 times a week from Zvartnots International Airport to Domodedovo International Airport.

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, please, it’s necessary to visit the webpage of the airline or contact the local travel agency.