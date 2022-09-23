Fly Arna: Armenian national airline receives its second Airbus A320 aircraft

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, has received its second Airbus A320 aircraft.

This new aircraft will immediately join the fleet to serve Fly Arna’s growing network of destinations, including the newest routes connecting Yerevan to Sochi and Moscow starting from September 23, 2022.

“The arrival of our second aircraft is an encouraging and exciting news for us, which comes in line with our expansion plans. As a national airline, the comfort of our passengers is the center of our focus. We are continuously working on providing our passengers more convenient air travel options, connecting Yerevan to Moscow 14 times a week and to Sochi 3 times a week, while offering value-added products such as our inflight streaming services “SkyTime” that caters to our passengers’ taste as well as “SkyCafe” which offers Armenian products,” Fly Arna’s spokesperson Gayane Antonyan said.

Fly Arna launched its operations in June 2022 and has since launched four new routes – direct flight to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt as well as Sochi and Moscow in Russia.