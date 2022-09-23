Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy aimed at disrupting peace efforts – Armenian Deputy PM

The aggressive policy pursued by Azerbaijan is aimed at disrupting the efforts to establish peace in the region, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said at the sitting of the CIS Economic Council in Moscow.

He informed that shortly after midnight on September 13, the armed forces of Azerbaijan attacked the eastern and southeastern parts of the Republic of Armenia, which is a direct encroachment on the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.

“The aggression was carried out with the use of artillery, mortars and drones. Not only the military positions of Armenia were shelled, but also civil infrastructures in the direction of Sotk, Vardenis, Jermuk, Goris, Kapan, Artanish and Ishkhanasar settlements of Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik marzes. There are evidences of Azerbaijanis torturing, mutilating, and illegally killing captured Armenian servicemen. The number of people killed and missing as a result of the aggression reaches 207, including civilians,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He noted that 192 residential houses were partially or completely destroyed, hotels, schools, medical facilities and other civil facilities were damaged.

“We have regularly received and continue to receive information regarding military air transportation from Turkey to Azerbaijan. From September 5 to 9, the Air Forces of Turkey and Azerbaijan conducted joint exercises, the declared task of which was to destroy the conventional enemy’s air and ground targets,” Mher Grigoryan said.

He noted that the false accusation of the Azerbaijan, claiming that Armenia us delaying any process, works or negotiations by Armenia are unacceptable, and emphasized that Armenia has fulfilled all provisions of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021.

“Azerbaijan’s aggression towards the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, the violation of the internationally recognized borders also aims to undermine the work of the Commission on Border Demarcation and Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He stressed that “the claim that Azerbaijan has the right to occupy the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia only because there is no demarcated border is completely unfounded.”

“Considering the seriousness of the situation, the Republic of Armenia has decided to appeal to the CSTO and the UN Security Council. We expect that effective measures will be taken by CSTO first,” Grigoryan added.

“We demand that Azerbaijan immediately take all necessary measures and actions aimed at the establishment of a complete ceasefire, the return of their armed forces to their starting positions and the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.