Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire again, no casualties reported – Armenia MoD

On September 23, around 07:40, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again violated the ceasefire regime, opening fire from firearms of different calibers in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.
The fire was suppressed by countermeasures, the Ministry said, adding that no casualties were reported on the Armenian side.
