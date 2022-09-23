Armenian PM briefs UN chief on Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York.

The Prime Minister referred to the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia and its consequences. He emphasized the discussions held in the UN Security Council based on Armenia’s application and the expression of clear and targeted positions by the UN Security Council member states regarding Azerbaijani aggression.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the international community’s adequate response to the need for immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani units from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and stressed the need for consistent and continuous attention to prevent new aggressions by Azerbaijan. He also referred to gross violations of international humanitarian law by Azerbaijan and the facts of targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure.

Antonio Guterres expressed his concerns regarding the ongoing tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and emphasized the importance of settling regional problems through peaceful negotiations.