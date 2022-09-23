Armenia denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has said the reports from Baku claiming that the Armenian forces violated the ceasefire are misinformation.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry earlier accused the Armenian side of shelling the Azerbaijani positions during the night.

According to an earlier statement by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, around 07:40, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again violated the ceasefire regime, opening fire from firearms of different calibers in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The fire was suppressed by countermeasures, the Ministry said, adding that no casualties were reported on the Armenian side.