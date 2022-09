On Armenian’s Independence Day, Head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez has reiterated his commitment to seek accountability for Azerbaijan’s brutality.

“Extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Armenian people on this year’s bittersweet Independence Day. Today we join those everywhere in mourning lives lost to Azerbaijan’s unprovoked aggression. My commitment to seek accountability for this authoritarian brutality is ironclad,” Senator Menendez said in a Twitter post.