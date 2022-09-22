Iran will not tolerate any changes in regional borders, top military official says

The Chief of the Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces said on Thursday that Iran will not tolerate changes in the borders of the countries of the region and advises Azerbaijan and Armenia to solve their problems through dialogue, Tehran Times reports.

“As we have stated many times, we will not tolerate changes in the borders of the countries of the region, and we advise the countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia to solve their problems through dialogue. We will not tolerate the change of the borders with war and we will not remain silent,” he said.

Iran’s top military commander made the remarks on Thursday in the military parade on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week.