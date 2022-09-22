Artsakh FM meets with a group of Congressmen in Washington, DC

On September 20 and 21, the U.S. Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues organized meetings of Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan with a group of U.S. Congressmen.

Issues related to the foreign policy, social-economic development of Artsakh and bilateral relations were discussed during the event.

Minister Babayan thanked the Caucus members for the warm reception and expressed hope that the close relations with the U.S. Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues would be continuous and efficient in the future as well.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan also participated in the meetings.