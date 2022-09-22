Armenians will march in Sydney to urge government to condemn latest Azerbaijani attacks

The Armenian-Australian community has organized a #MarchForArmenians in Sydney on Sunday 25th September 2022, to #StopAzerbaijaniAggression and call on Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister and Government to condemn the current attacks on Armenian sovereign borders by Azerbaijan.

The Sydney March will commence at the ABC Headquarters, 700 Harris Street, Ultimo at 1:30pm (AEST).

The starting point is symbolic for Armenian-Australians, who will call on Australian media outlets to report on Azerbaijan’s illegal attacks against Armenia accurately, by naming the aggressor as the Aliyev dictatorship in Baku.

The procession will be led by the Homenetmen Australia Scouts and Marching Band, religious and community leaders, as well as political representatives, who will march through Sydney’s Central Business District before settling at Sydney Town Hall for a short program featuring cultural performances and speeches.

A number of buses have been organized to transport attendees to and from the march. For details please refer to the flyer below.

“The March for Armenians will see the Armenian-Australian community amplify our message delivered to our Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Penny Wong and the Australian Government to publicly condemn the attacks perpetrated by Azerbaijan on Armenia’s sovereign borders with Azerbaijan, which commenced on Tuesday 12th September 2022, resulting in the Azerbaijani army advancing up to 7.5km into the sovereign territory of Armenia with an 8.5km wide front,” said Armenian National Committee of Australia Executive Director, Michael Kolokossian.

Senator the Hon. Simon Birmingham, Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister, joined the Armenian-Australian community’s appeal, along with many Australian Federal, State and Local government legislators, by calling on “the Australian Government to signal clear and unambiguous support for the protection of Armenian civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

The #MarchForArmenians organizing committee, made up of the community’s youth organizations, has encouraged Armenian-Australians to bring their flags, posters and voices to ensure the bustling streets of Sydney are brought to attention about the current attacks against the sovereign borders of Armenia by Azerbaijan.