Tribute the memory of Armenians who sacrificed their lives for independence of the Motherland

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, other officials visited the Yerablur military pantheon on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia.

Prime Minister Pashinyan laid flowers on the graves of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan and Andranik Ozanyan and a wreath at the memorial to Armenians who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the Motherland.