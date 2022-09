Mortars and large-caliber firearms used as Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire: Armenian soldier wounded

On September 21, at around 20:00, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border using mortars and large-caliber firearms, the Ministry of Defense informs.

The Armenian side undertook counter-actions to silence the fire of the enemy.

One Armenian serviceman was wounded in the shooting.

As of 21:30, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is stable, no shots are being fired.