Ararat Mirzoyan, Samantha Power discuss further deepening of cooperation between Armenia and USAID

On the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

The interlocutors commended the consistent development of the Armenian-U.S. relations based on common democratic values, which enriches the bilateral agenda with a new content. Minister Mirzoyan reiterated the commitment of the Government of Armenia to democracy and the protection of human rights and its readiness to continue the reform agenda.

Minister Mirzoyan and Samantha Power touched upon the projects implemented by USAID in Armenia, and exchanged views on the prospects of implementing new joint programs. The importance of the joint work carried out for the reform agenda of the Government of Armenia, the institutional capacity building in Armenia, as well as the further deepening and expansion of cooperation in these directions was highlighted.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister briefed upon the recent aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia and the subsequent situation.

In the context of countering the maximalist and aggressive behavior of Azerbaijan, the role of targeted condemnation of Azerbaijani aggression by the international community as well as the importance of taking efficient steps towards preventing potential aggressions in the future were emphasized. Ararat Mirzoyan also stressed that the Republic of Armenia will continue to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.