US Secretary of State, Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs meeting in New York

Trilateral meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has started in New York, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

The meeting is taking place at the initiative of the American side.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers are in New York to participate in the high-level section of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.