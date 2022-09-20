Putin says measures being taken through CSTO to reduce tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Any conflict situations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are of serious concern to the Russian Federation, Moscow calls on the parties to observe the ceasefire, Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the Ambassadors of foreign states at the ceremony of presenting credentials.



“I emphasize that any conflict situations between states close to us are of serious concern to us. We call on everyone to exercise restraint, strictly observe the ceasefire and firmly follow the tripartite statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the Russian President said.

He said, through the CSTO, measures are being taken to reduce the escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Putin said.

“I note that measures are being taken through the organization in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. A special mission led by the CSTO Secretary General was sent to the confrontation zone. It was instructed to prepare proposals to the Collective Security Council based on the results of monitoring of the situation,” the Russian leader said.