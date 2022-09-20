Georgia ready to mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan – PM

Georgia is ready to mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure peace and stability in the region, Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili said at a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

During the meeting the interlocutors referred to global state of affairs and challenges.

They touched upon the security environment in the South Caucasus Region. Emphasis was put on the agreement achieved through the efforts of Irakli Garibashvili between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as a result of which Azerbaijan released Armenian POWs, while Armenia, for its part, handed over important maps to Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister expressed readiness to continue acting as a mediator for ensuring peace and stability in the region.