Artsakh Foreign Minister delivers a lecture at George Washington University

On September 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan delivered a lecture at the George Washington University on the topic “The Karabakh Issue: Geopolitical and Ethnopolitical Diagnosis”. On the same day, Minister Babayan participated in the round-table discussions at the American Enterprise Institute.

During the discussions, the Minister touched upon the Karabakh issue, the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement process, the foreign policy of the Republic of Artsakh, regional and global geopolitical developments, as well as answered the questions of the participants.

The Minister emphasized the importance of such meetings in terms of forming an objective and comprehensive picture of various processes and applying it during decision-making.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan participated in the events.