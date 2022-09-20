CSTO Secretary General heads mission to Armenia

In accordance with the decision of the extraordinary meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, the CSTO Mission arrived in Armenia today under the leadership of the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas. The Mission includes representatives of the CSTO member states.

The Mission is tasked with assessing the current situation, preparing a detailed report to the heads of the CSTO member states on the situation in the region and developing proposals for de-escalation of tensions in certain areas on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The mission will also hold meetings with the top political and military leadership of the Republic of Armenia.

An operative group of the CSTO Mission headed by the head of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov completed its work in Armenia the day before.