Blinken urges Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet again this month

At a meeting in New York US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken urged the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet agsin before the end of the month.

Secretary Blinken hosted Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for the first direct talks since recent fighting.

Secretary Blinken conveyed condolences for the lives lost and emphasized the need to prevent further hostilities, underscoring the importance of returning to the peace process.

They discussed next steps, and the Secretary encouraged the sides to meet again before the end of the month.