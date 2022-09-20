Azerbaijani forces must be withdrawn from Armenia, Mirzoyan says at a meeting with Blinken and Bayramov

A meeting between the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was held in New York with the mediation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In the course of the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan underscored that the Azerbaijani armed forces must be withdrawn from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, the use of force or the threat of force is unacceptable, and international mechanisms must be introduced to prevent further escalations.

The Armenian Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of immediate resolution of humanitarian issues, including the repatriation of prisoners of war.

Minister Mirzoyan reiterated the readiness of the Armenian side to be involved in the process of comprehensive settlement of relations.