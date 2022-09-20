Azerbaijan undermines the peace process: Armenian FM briefs OSCE CiO on latest aggression

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday briefed his Polish counterpart, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Zbigniew Rau on the details of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

The meeting took place on the margins of the 77th session of UN General Assembly in New York.

The Armenian Foreign Minister noted that the targeting of civilian population and infrastructures and gross violations of international and humanitarian law is unacceptable.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that with such actions, Azerbaijan clearly undermines the processes of establishing peace and stability in the region, particularly noting the importance of targeted and clear condemnation by the international community, including the OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office. The urgency of implementing the existing mechanisms within the OSCE framework was also highlighted.

The Armenian side stressed that the large-scale military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia grossly violates fundamental provisions of international humanitarian law, the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act.

During the meeting, the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in promoting the peace process aimed at the comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was emphasized.